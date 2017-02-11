1 dead, 1 injured after west valley shooting overnight

One man is dead and another injured after an early Saturday morning shooting in the west valley.

Metropolitan Police officers responded just after midnight Saturday to reports of a shooting at a home on the 700 block of Dolores Drive, near Washington Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard. They found one man dead from a gunshot wound and another suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

The injured man was taken to Mountain View hospital and later released.

Witnesses told police that a black man wearing a hoodie shot into the home from the outside then ran to a dark-colored sedan.

The dead man’s name will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office after his next of kin have been notified.

This is the 22nd homicide within Clark County and the 19th homicide Metro has investigated this year.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.