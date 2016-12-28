1 dead in shooting just west of The Orleans

A man was shot dead Tuesday evening about a mile west of The Orleans.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing “several” gunshots in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Duneville Street, just east of the Tropicana and Jones Boulevard intersection, police said.

Minutes later and just south of Tropicana, on the 4900 block of Duneville Street, arriving officers found a man — about 18 to 20 years old — who had been shot multiple times.

Medical crews worked on the man at the scene, then rushed him to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where he died about 40 minutes later.

Police said the shooting may have been gang-related, though it remained unclear Tuesday night what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

As of 8:15 p.m., no suspect was in custody.

The county coroner’s office will name the man killed once his family has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.