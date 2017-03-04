1 killed in east Las Vegas Valley shooting

One person is dead after a shooting Friday night in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Police were called to the area of Triest Court, near Bonanza and Sandhill roads, about 9:20 p.m. after reports of four to five gunshots, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

One male was shot in the head and found dead at the scene.

It was unclear Friday night what led to the shooting.

As of 10:45 p.m., police had not released a suspect description. Homicide detectives are investigating.

The county coroner will name the person killed once family has been notified.

