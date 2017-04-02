1-month-old killed when shots fired into parked car in North Las Vegas

A baby is dead after someone shot multiple times into a parked sedan that held two adults and three children.

About 9:15 p.m. Saturday, a person targeted a parked car with gunfire in front of an apartment complex on the 2600 block of East Deer Springs Way in North Las Vegas police said.

A bullet hit a 1-month-old baby boy and another struck a 22-year-old male passenger, police said. The car’s 19-year-old female driver and the car’s two other child occupants, ages 2 and 4, were spared.

The driver tried to take the two injured passengers to the hospital when she crashed into a Nissan sedan near Craig Road and North Fifth Street, police said. The three uninjured occupants again avoided injuries.

Medical personnel took the critically injured infant and man to University Medical Center. The baby died, North Las Vegas police said; the man is in stable condition.

The incident does not appear to be a random act of violence, police said. The suspect may have known the vehicle’s five occupants, police added.

North Las Vegas police have not yet made an arrest in connection with the shooting and still need to determine whether the assailant was on foot or driving another car.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the decedents’ identities after of family has been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, callers may reach Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.