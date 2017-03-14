1 person dead in apparent home invasion attempt in northwest Las Vegas

A man is dead after a resident reported two men were trying to get into a northwest Las Vegas Valley home late night Monday.

Arriving Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man dead in a backyard on the 8000 block of Hesperides Avenue, near North Cimarron and West Elkhorn Roads, about 10:30 p.m., according to a Metro release.

A resident had called 911 about two people in their backyard trying to get into their house.

“Someone from inside of the residence fired multiple shots,” the release said.

A second person wasn’t found and is believed to have left before officers arrived. It’s unknown if that person is injured.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

