Posted Updated 

2 found dead in southwest Las Vegas apartment

2 found dead in southwest Las Vegas apartment

web1_developingcops_7283319.jpg
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

2 found dead in southwest Las Vegas apartment

web1_hualapaihom_102716ma_001_7283319.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate two deaths at Union Apartments in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

2 found dead in southwest Las Vegas apartment

web1_hualapaihom_102716ma_002_7283319.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate two deaths at Union Apartments in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

2 found dead in southwest Las Vegas apartment

web1_hualapaihom_102716ma_003_7283319.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate two deaths at Union Apartments in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

2 found dead in southwest Las Vegas apartment

web1_hualapaihom_102716ma_004_7283319.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate two deaths at Union Apartments in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

2 found dead in southwest Las Vegas apartment

web1_hualapaihom_102716ma_005_7283319.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate two deaths at Union Apartments in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

2 found dead in southwest Las Vegas apartment

web1_hualapaihom_102716ma_006_7283319.jpg
Las Vegas police homicide Capt. Jason Letkiewicz answers questions from the media during a briefing regarding two deaths at Union Apartments in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

2 found dead in southwest Las Vegas apartment

web1_hualapaihom_102716ma_007_7283319.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate two deaths at Union Apartments in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @miranda_alam

By JESSICA TERRONES
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas police said a man and woman, believed to be in their 20s, were found dead Thursday afternoon at a southwest valley apartment complex.

Police responded to the call about 12:40 p.m. after two bodies were found inside an apartment at the Union Apartments, 4450 S. Hualapai Way, south of West Flamingo Road near Peace Way.

Metro’s homicide section is investigating.

Police believe the bodies had been in the apartment for more than a day.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

 