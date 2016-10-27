2 found dead in southwest Las Vegas apartment

Las Vegas police said a man and woman, believed to be in their 20s, were found dead Thursday afternoon at a southwest valley apartment complex.

Police responded to the call about 12:40 p.m. after two bodies were found inside an apartment at the Union Apartments, 4450 S. Hualapai Way, south of West Flamingo Road near Peace Way.

Metro’s homicide section is investigating.

Police believe the bodies had been in the apartment for more than a day.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

