Arizona man arrested for shooting and wounding wife, killing her brother

A man is accused of wounding his wife and killing her brother during a Sunday quarrel that escalated into a shooting at the home they shared in the rural western Arizona community of Yucca, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Merri Gay Blackwell, 57, told deputies that she and her brother, David Bruce Winebrenner, 65, had both been assaulted by her husband, Douglas Gleason, 59. Gleason was not present when deputies first responded to the residence on South Sherry Road at 6:50 p.m.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Trish Carter said deputies responded to the home again at 9:15 p.m. after it was reported that Gleason had returned. She said Winebrenner was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in the living room. Blackwell also was shot and was listed in critical condition at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Carter said Gleason left the home at 9:56 p.m. and was booked on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.