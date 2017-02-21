Bicyclist fatally shot in northwest Arizona after altercation with motorist, passengers

Police are investigating a murder following a deadly altercation between a group in a vehicle and a bicyclist in the northwest Arizona community of Bullhead City.

Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said gunfire erupted around 5 p.m. Monday following a confrontation between four individuals in an older model Honda Civic and a man on a bicycle on the 500 block of Riviera Boulevard.

Police officers arriving on the scene found the bicyclist dead. Witnesses indicated that the occupants of the Civic — three males and a female — sped away after the shooting.

Neither the victim nor the suspects were immediately identified. Police are asking for information from the public as they investigate the homicide.