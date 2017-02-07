Boulder City psychologist charged in wife’s death released on $250K bail

Psychologist Gregory “Brent” Dennis has been released from custody on $250,000 bail stemming from a murder charge in the 2015 death of his wife, attorney Susan Winters.

Dennis was freed after 9 p.m. Monday from the Henderson Detention Center after his lawyers posted the bail earlier in the day. Prosecutors and defense lawyers agreed to the bail amount.

Justice of the Peace Sam Bateman ordered Dennis to surrender his passport and told him he may not leave the state without court permission.

Dennis, 54, who runs a Boulder City mental health clinic, was arrested last week and charged with open murder with a deadly weapon.

Based mainly on information provided by Dennis, the Clark County coroner’s office concluded that Winters, a part-time North Las Vegas judge, killed herself on Jan. 3, 2015.

But in a 27-page declaration of arrest obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Henderson police Detective Ryan Adams alleged that Dennis originally lied to police about his wife’s death and had a financial motive to kill her.

Dennis stood to inherit roughly $2 million, including a $1 million life insurance policy, upon his wife’s death and was dealing with a cocaine addiction that was draining his finances, according to the report.

The licensed psychologist also wanted to prevent his wife from exposing his addiction and harming his professional livelihood, Adams wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

