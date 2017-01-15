Chaparral High grad, Missouri State football player Richard Nelson shot to death in Las Vegas

Missouri State freshman football player and former Chaparral High School student Richard Nelson was shot dead Saturday night while trying to stop a fight outside his southeast Las Vegas home, his mother said Sunday.

Roxanne Bruce confirmed with the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Saturday night’s shooting on Sacks Drive took her 18-year-old son’s life. Nelson was trying to defend his older sister, who was involved in a fight with several other people outside the home, Bruce said.

Nelson pulled one person off his sister, and that person shot him multiple times, Bruce said.

“My son died in my arms,” she said. “He took his last breath in my arms.”

Las Vegas police officers responded to the scene at about 7:40 p.m. and found Nelson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Nelson was later pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said Nelson was trying to end the fight and help a family member when the shooting occurred. The teenage suspect in the shooting is known to the family, and detectives are working to find him, Metro homicide Lt. Dan McGrath told the Review-Journal.

Metro is urging the suspect’s parent to turn themselves in, McGrath said.

“The mother of the suspect was present during the crime and if she doesn’t come forward, we will find them and make sure they face justice for what happened,” he said.

Bruce said hospital officials told her that Nelson, who had come home for winter break, was shot three times in the back and once in the chest.

Friends flocked to the hospital Saturday night after learning of the deadly shooting, Bruce said. “Everybody was there. All of his teammates were there.”

Missouri State University issued a statement mourning Nelson’s death.

“On behalf of our administration, coaches and student-athletes, we want to express our condolences to Richard’s family and friends,” Athletics Director Kyle Moats said in the statement. “He will be dearly missed by his Missouri State family and the coaches and teammates who knew him so well.”

Nelson was a redshirt freshman for the university’s football team during the 2016 season, the statement said.

“Richard is like a son and a brother,” Moats said. “It is a tragedy that he lost his life defending what is right. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family in Las Vegas, and we know he is in a good place with God.”

The university will offer grief counseling to student-athletes, the statement said.

Nelson played basketball at Chaparral High School before he graduated and moved on to Missouri State. The high school expressed its condolences on its Facebook page Sunday.

“It is with a heavy, sad heart that we have to say goodbye to one of our favorite alumni and teammates,” Chaparral said in a statement. “We will miss him so much and we will remember him as a kind, smart man with a tenaciousness on the field. He deserved all of the recognition and accolades that came his way. We won’t ever forget this Cowboy.”

Chaparral fourth-year basketball coach Steven Bentz said Nelson was shot after coming to the defense of his sister who was being attacked.

“And that just speaks to Richard,” Bentz said. “It was never really about him. It was about his teammates, his fellow students and he did everything right all the time.”

Bentz said he took over the basketball program three years when Nelson was a sophomore.

“As soon as I saw him,” he said, “there was so much more to him. Just his spirit, his drive, his competitiveness was somebody we could build a program around, and we did.”

Bentz cited an example of Nelson’s good sportsmanship. Chaparral was down 10 points in a game against Cheyenne High School, so Nelson took control during a timeout by delivering a pep talk to teammates.

“He didn’t want to lose. He didn’t want it to be his last game,” Bentz said. “He willed the players to change, adopt his mentality, his spirit.”

Nelson, he said, then converted a three-point play late in the fourth quarter to break a 59-all tie. The Cowboys won 70-63.

Nelson received the 2016 Courage Award from the Las Vegas Review-Journal in recognition of his fight against depression and the consequences of a difficult upbringing.

While in middle school, Nelson had moved from Missouri to Las Vegas to live with his grandmother, Bruce said. Nelson’s mother, at home in Missouri, had been battling substance abuse problems.

Nelson’s mother beat her addiction and attended the ceremony for her son. She said Nelson helped with her battle.

“My son was my rock,” Bruce said. “He’s my baby and no one can ever take that away from me.”

She said her son never got into trouble.

“He was a straight-A student. It’s a tragedy when bad things happen to good people.”

Her son was a talented football player and had big plans, Bruce said. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound running back planned to major in occupational therapy.

“His dream was finally coming true. Football was huge for him,” she said. “He was going to the NFL, there’s no doubt about that.”

Missouri State officials reached out Sunday, asking if she needed any assistance, Bruce said, adding she spoke with his coach. “He’s proud of my son. He was a big part of their family,” she said.

Friends and family mourned Nelson’s death Sunday on Facebook.

“Your character off the playing field is what truly separated you from many, but your skill set on the field, track and basketball court is what made you legendary,” Chaparral assistant football coach Lito Soifua said online. “I have been truly grateful and blessed to have had the opportunity to see you develop and grow as a young man.”

He mapped the shooting to a larger trend, writing that “in less than [six] months, we’ve had [two] shootings dealing with two of our very own players.”

At Chaparral, where basketball players looked up to Nelson, Bentz said he will try to keep the team’s morale high.

“We’re just going to try and encourage our players, our students, to keep his honor, his legacy going by kind of funneling some of the spirit and competitiveness and just the great character,” he said.

Nelson’s family has created a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs.

