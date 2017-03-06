Clark County coroner determines fatal Saturday shooting was homicide

The fatal shooting of a Las Vegas man in the central valley Saturday night was ruled a homicide on Monday by the Clark County coroner.

Dionne Sherfield was shot multiple times about 8:30 p.m. at 817 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Arriving officers found him not breathing, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said Saturday night.

Sherfield was taken to University Medical Center, where he died just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the county coroner.

The man’s niece told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sunday that her uncle was 42, but the coroner’s office said he was 46. The niece said he is survived by his two children and his fiancée, Cennie Green.

In a Facebook post mourning her fiancée, Green said she will never love someone the way she loved Sherfield.

“My heart hurts so bad,” she said in her post. “He’s my soul mate.”

Sherfield’s killing is the 32nd homicide in Clark County and the 28th investigated by Metro this year.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.