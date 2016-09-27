Clark County coroner identifies man killed in Starbucks shooting

The man shot and killed Sunday morning inside a southwest valley Starbucks has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Aleksandr Khutsishvili, 41, of Las Vegas died at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner.

Police responded to the scene after receiving an 11:28 a.m. report of a shooting at the Starbucks, 7260 S. Rainbow Blvd.

They said a man parked his vehicle behind the coffee shop and went inside, where he got into an altercation with Khutsishvili. He then shot Khutsishvili at least once in the chest, fired his gun in the air and pointed it at other customers, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said during a briefing Sunday afternoon.

A suspect in the shooting, 34-year-old Pedro Jose Garcia, was arrested and is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on murder and robbery charges.

Twelve to 14 people were inside the Starbucks at the time of the shooting, McGrath said.

Before the shooting, the suspect had placed an order at the Starbucks drive-thru, but his card was declined at the pickup window, police said.

Since his arrest, the suspect has been uncooperative and has given different versions of the events surrounding the shooting, McGrath said.

