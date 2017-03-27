Clark County coroner identifies man shot through window, killed near McCarran

A man killed blocks from McCarran International Airport has been identified.

Geoffrey Alan Erickson, 41, of Las Vegas died Sunday from multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office said. The coroner has ruled his death a homicide.

About 1:20 a.m. Sunday, someone shot multiple rounds through the window of an apartment on the 1200 block of East Hacienda Avenue, hitting Erickson, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police have not said if Erickson knew the shooter.

An arrest has not been made in connection to the homicide, Metro said Monday afternoon.

Erickson’s death is the 42nd homicide in Clark County for 2017.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.