Clark County coroner identifies man stabbed to death last week

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man fatally stabbed last week in the Las Vegas Valley.

Justin Ryan Sawyer, 33, died Tuesday at MountainView Hospital after he was dropped off without explanation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. At that time, police did not know who brought him to the hospital.

Sawyer’s cousin, Jennifer Brannam, said the family does not believe the incident was random. She believes Sawyer might have been targeted by someone he knew.

“He had a hard life,” she said. “And he trusted too many people.”

Brannam said her brother had musical talents and aspirations, especially in rap music. He is survived by his two children, Justin and Michael.

It is still unknown if any arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing.

