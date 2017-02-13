Clark County coroner identifies teen killed in North Las Vegas drive-by shooting

The 18-year-old killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in North Las Vegas has been identified.

David Espinoza of North Las Vegas died from multiple gunshot wounds on the 3600 block of Thomas Avenue about 3:15 p.m. after someone opened fire from a vehicle. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled the teen’s death a homicide.

North Las Vegas Police Department spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said Sunday that police believe the shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence.

A description of the vehicle has not been released, and no suspects have been identified by the Police Department.

Another teen was wounded in the shooting and transported to University Medical Center in critical but stable condition, police said.

This is the third homicide investigated by the North Las Vegas Police Department and the 24th homicide in Clark County in 2017.

Anyone with additional information on the case may call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.