Clark County coroner identifies woman shot dead Sunday in central Las Vegas

The woman shot dead in the central valley Sunday night has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

She was 39-year-old Latoya Norgina Woolen, whose death was ruled a homicide.

Woolen died from a shotgun wound to the head and neck, according to the coroner’s office. She was found about 8:45 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot behind Cowtown Boots, 1050 E. Flamingo Road.

Woolen was carrying three bags from a nearby Dollar Tree when she was shot. Police said Sunday evening that her death didn’t appear to be a robbery because she still had jewelry, her phone and her purse when officers arrived.

No suspects have been arrested or identified in the case as of Tuesday, said Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

This is the 39th homicide in Clark County and the 35th homicide investigated by the Metro in 2017.

