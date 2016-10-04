Clark County coroner IDs man found dead Saturday inside ransacked home

The man found dead Saturday night inside a ransacked central valley home has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Chad Shelton, 27, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner.

Shelton was a resident of the home in the 5300 block of Surrey Street, near Hacienda and Tropicana avenues, where another tenant found him dead about 7:30 p.m., Las Vegas police said in a statement Sunday.

Police said every room in the home appeared to have been ransacked.

Evidence at the scene suggested a firearm was discharged multiple times, striking Shelton at least once, police said.

A vehicle also went missing from the residence, police said, but was found hours later several blocks away.

This was the 126th homicide investigated by Metro in 2016.

