Clark County coroner IDs man killed Tuesday during custody argument

The man shot and killed Tuesday night in what police are calling a random shooting has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Ethan Hogan, 25, whose city of residence was not listed, died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the coroner.

Las Vegas police responded about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to a call about a shooting at Durango Canyon Apartment Homes in the 4100 block of South Durango. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the apartment complex. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

A woman and Hogan had been arguing over custody of their child, homicide detective Lt. Dan McGrath said Tuesday, when a third person, a man who appeared to be in his 30s, showed up to intervene.

The man pulled what appeared to be a small assault rifle from his car and shot the unarmed Hogan one time. That man fled in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

Police have not identified any suspects, and no one was in custody as of Thursday morning.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.