Clark County coroner IDs victim of fatal stabbing

The man fatally stabbed Saturday night during an alleyway fight in the central valley has been identified.

Las Vegas police found 57-year-old Patrick Kelly O’Brien, whose city of residence is unknown, unresponsive just after 11:20 p.m. at 3805 W. Sahara Ave. O’Brien died at the scene near South Valley View Boulevard of multiple stab wounds, and the coroner’s office has ruled his death a homicide.

O’Brien and another man were fighting behind a business before he was stabbed multiple times, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

A suspect has not yet been identified by Metro in connection with O’Brien’s slaying.

This is the 17th homicide investigated by Metro and the 20th homicide in Clark County in 2017.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.