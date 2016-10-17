Posted Updated 

Clark County coroner IDs woman killed in random I-15 shooting

Clark County coroner IDs woman killed in random I-15 shooting

web1_traceydonahue_7216156.jpg
Tracey Donahue (GoFundMe)

Clark County coroner IDs woman killed in random I-15 shooting

web1_kenmcdonald_7216156.jpg
Kenneth McDonald, 29 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Clark County coroner IDs woman killed in random I-15 shooting

web1_cvs_barricade1_101516_7216156.jpg
Metro is investigating an incident at a CVS Pharmacy at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Windmill/Blue Diamond Road in south Las Vegas that may be related to a shooting on Interstate 15 near Spring Mountain Road on Saturday morning, Oct. 15, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto)

Clark County coroner IDs woman killed in random I-15 shooting

web1_cvs_barricade2_101516_7216156.jpg
Metro is investigating an incident at a CVS Pharmacy at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Windmill/Blue Diamond Road in south Las Vegas that may be related to a shooting on Interstate 15 near Spring Mountain Road on Saturday morning, Oct. 15, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A woman shot and killed Saturday morning on Interstate 15 has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

She was Tracey Donahue, 48, of North Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police have described the shooting as “totally random.”

Donahue was shot by a man in another vehicle as she and her husband were driving near Charleston Boulevard, police said. The victim’s husband, Thomas Donahue, also was shot but survived.

Police arrested the suspect, 29-year-old Kenneth McDonald, at a CVS on Windmill Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder.

As of Monday afternoon, a GoFundMe account had raised more than $16,000 for medical bills and funeral expenses for the Donahues.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 