Clark County coroner IDs woman killed in random I-15 shooting

A woman shot and killed Saturday morning on Interstate 15 has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

She was Tracey Donahue, 48, of North Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police have described the shooting as “totally random.”

Donahue was shot by a man in another vehicle as she and her husband were driving near Charleston Boulevard, police said. The victim’s husband, Thomas Donahue, also was shot but survived.

Police arrested the suspect, 29-year-old Kenneth McDonald, at a CVS on Windmill Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder.

As of Monday afternoon, a GoFundMe account had raised more than $16,000 for medical bills and funeral expenses for the Donahues.

