Clark County coroner IDs woman who died Sunday in accidental shooting

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman police say was killed in an accidental shooting in the central valley early New Year’s Day.

She was 22-year-old Maryann Nabil Rosail, of Anaheim, California, the coroner’s office said Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide investigators determined Rosail was in a parked car in the 3700 block of Cambridge Street, near South Maryland Parkway and East Twain Avenue, with three other people about 4:30 a.m. Sunday when a gun was accidentally fired inside the vehicle.

She later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

The cause of Rosail’s death was a gunshot wound to the side. The coroner’s office ruled her death a homicide.

Metro spokesman Danny Cordero said Tuesday that no arrests have been made and that after an investigation the Clark County district attorney’s office will determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

