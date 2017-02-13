Coroner identifies Las Vegas man shot to death Saturday inside west valley home

A Las Vegas man shot dead early Saturday morning in the west valley has been identified.

Reginald Durwan Carr, known as Reggie to family and friends, was found dead about 12:20 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds on the 700 block of Dolores Drive. The 45-year-old man’s death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner.

Arriving officers with the Metropolitan Police Department found another man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to Mountain View Hospital and later released, police said.

Witnesses told police that a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt shot into the home from the outside and fled in a dark-colored sedan.

This is the 19th homicide investigated by Metro and the 22nd homicide in Clark County in 2017.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

