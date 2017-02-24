Coroner identifies man fatally shot at northwest Las Vegas apartment complex

The Clark County coroner has identified the man killed in Tuesday night’s fatal shooting as Kwame Banks of Las Vegas.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots on the block of 5800 Sky Pointe Drive and found Banks, 26, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Banks was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has determined Banks’ cause of death a gunshot wound to the chest and his manner of death a homicide.

Banks’ death is the 29th homicide in the Las Vegas Valley in 2017.

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests have been made in connection to the crime, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Metro encourages anyone with information about the fatal shooting to contact its homicide section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

