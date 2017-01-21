Coroner identifies man found dead in apartment near downtown Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man who was found dead in an apartment Wednesday night near downtown.

Myron Magnum, a 33-year-old North Las Vegas resident, and a woman were found dead in an apartment on the 900 block of West Washington Avenue just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said.

Police initially received a call of a person being shot, he said. A man ran from the apartment in between the buildings and down H Street before ending up near West McWilliams Avenue, McGrath said.

The man was shot in both hands and was taken to University Medical Center, police said. Officers traced his movements back to the apartment, where the two bodies were found.

McGrath said two men entered the apartment and a quarrel ensued over drugs.

“They just started shooting,” and then the man who was shot in the hands ran out, McGrath said.

The man may have been chased from the apartment, McGrath said. He left a blood trail and detectives found casings in the street.

Additional information was limited, but police believe someone involved had a gang affiliation, McGrath said. The Clark County coroner’s office has yet to release the name of the woman found dead.

