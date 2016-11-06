Posted 

Coroner identifies man killed Friday in northeast Las Vegas

web1_web1_cc_coroner_office_sign_6734237_7344277.jpg
Clark County coroner's office (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The man shot and killed in the Northeast Valley Friday has been identified.

He was 27-year-old Devon Jamal Whitson, the Clark County coroner’s office said. Whitson’s death has been ruled a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to the torso.

Whitson was from California but had been living in Las Vegas for three or four years with his girlfriend, Whitson’s father David Whitson said. Devon Whitson had four children.

The details of the case are still under investigation, and it is unknown if an arrest has been made.

