Coroner identifies man killed Friday in northeast Las Vegas

The man shot and killed in the Northeast Valley Friday has been identified.

He was 27-year-old Devon Jamal Whitson, the Clark County coroner’s office said. Whitson’s death has been ruled a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to the torso.

Whitson was from California but had been living in Las Vegas for three or four years with his girlfriend, Whitson’s father David Whitson said. Devon Whitson had four children.

The details of the case are still under investigation, and it is unknown if an arrest has been made.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.