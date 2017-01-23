Coroner identifies man who died in Saturday shooting at Las Vegas bar

The Clark County coroner has identified the man who was fatally shot in the doorway of an east valley bar Saturday morning.

Police found Alberto Sanchez-Delatorre, 24, of Las Vegas suffering from multiple gunshot wounds just after 7 a.m. at the OK Corral bar, 1602 N. Nellis Blvd., after a physical confrontation inside the bar with another man. Police said the other man may have left the bar and later returned with a handgun.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that the man fired four to six shots, one of which unintentionally hit a waitress in the leg. She was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said Saturday that the shooter escaped after a security guard chased him through the bar parking lot and into a nearby neighborhood.

The shooter is believed to be a light-skinned Hispanic man in his 20s with prescription glasses and a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and bluejeans, police said.

Police are seeking help from the more than 30 people who were at the bar during the shooting to identify a suspect and piece together the events leading up to the killing.

McGrath particularly urged the woman in a white car who was seen dropping the shooter off at the bar before the incident to come forward. Anyone with information may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521.

This was the 11th homicide investigated by Metro and the 13th homicide in Clark County in 2017.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.