Coroner identifies shooting victim found dead Friday in east Las Vegas Valley

The man found dead with a gunshot wound to the head Friday night in the east valley has been identified.

He was Daniel Clark, 29, of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Triest Court, near Bonanza and Sandhill roads, about 9:20 p.m. Friday.

Clark was found dead at the scene, police said.

Two men in their 20s were seen driving away from the area in a white, four-door sedan. Based on the circumstances of the shooting, detectives believe drugs may be involved, police said.

Anyone with any information on the case may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

