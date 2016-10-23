Posted Updated 

Coroner identifies West Las Vegas Valley homicide victim

The Clark County Coroner's Office is seen at 1704 Pinto Ln. in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 15, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley has been identified.

He was Rayvon Solomon, 28, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Officers found Solomon outside a residence in the 1300 block of Sun Point Drive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Metro said. He was taken to UMC where he died later that day.

Steven Lewis, 33, has been arrested in connection with the incident. He is thought to have had a physical altercation with the victim before the homicide took place.

