Coroner identifies West Las Vegas Valley homicide victim

A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley has been identified.

He was Rayvon Solomon, 28, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Officers found Solomon outside a residence in the 1300 block of Sun Point Drive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Metro said. He was taken to UMC where he died later that day.

Steven Lewis, 33, has been arrested in connection with the incident. He is thought to have had a physical altercation with the victim before the homicide took place.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.