Coroner identifies woman killed in Las Vegas sidewalk shooting

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who died in the central valley early Wednesday morning.

Moinee Wade, 28, of Las Vegas, was found dead about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the area of View Drive and Quartz Lane, just northeast of Jones Boulevard and Alta Drive.

Wade was shot once in the stomach. Police believe the shooter stood over her as she lay bleeding and shot her again in the head.

She was pronounced dead on the sidewalk, where the shooter left her.

The Clark County coroner has ruled her death a homicide from multiple gunshot wounds. Several witnesses heard gunshots but didn’t witness the shooting.

A gray four-door vehicle, which may or may not have been involved in the incident, was seen leaving the scene, police said. No suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.