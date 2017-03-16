Coroner IDs burned body found at Las Vegas apartment complex

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the 20-year-old woman found dead at a west valley apartment complex last week.

Geranique Bentley was found dead March 11 inside an apartment complex in the 700 block of Rock Springs Drive. Her body had been partially burned and detectives said it appeared her body had been set on fire at the apartment complex.

Bently’s cause of death will be released by the coroner. Police have not identified a suspect.

