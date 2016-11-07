Coroner IDs Las Vegas man killed Saturday in his home

The man killed Saturday afternoon in his south valley home has been identified.

He was 35-year-old Thomas Frank Jones V of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said. Jones died from a gunshot wound to the jaw.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a home invasion at a residence near South Torrey Pines Drives and West Twain Avenue. Arriving officers found the body of a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Metro said the incident appears to be drug-related and that an altercation occurred before Jones was shot. Jones’ roommate and girlfriend were inside the residence but were unharmed.

Neighbors saw two men walking away shortly after the shooting.

Jones’ death was the 148th homicide investigated by Las Vegas police in 2016.

