Coroner IDs Las Vegas man killed in shooting at mobile home park

Peter Caris is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of Dennis Aaron Davis, 33, of Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A man shot and killed in a mobile home park Sunday morning has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Las Vegas police responded to 5139 Ridge Ave., a residence within the Royal Ridge Mobile Home Estate, near Decatur Boulevard and Harmon Avenue about 9:30 a.m., according to dispatch logs.

Arriving officers found Dennis Aaron Davis, 33, of Las Vegas lying in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, police said.

Police arrested 67-year-old Peter Caris on one charge of murder with a deadly weapon.

The investigation indicated that Davis and Caris knew one other and had engaged in in a verbal altercation after Davis arrived at Caris’ home.

“Caris then fired several shots, striking the victim multiple times,” police said in a statement Monday. “The dispute may have been the result of an earlier encounter between Caris and a friend of the victim.”

This is the 150th homicide investigated by Metro in 2016.

