Coroner IDs Las Vegas man stabbed to death near walking trail

A Las Vegas man stabbed to death Saturday near a walking trail in the northeast valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Detroy Horn, 34, was found just before 4 p.m. suffering from a stab wound to the chest behind a business on the 300 block of North Nellis Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Horn was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where he died.

Las Vegas police arrested 54-year-old Arnold Whitehead on Sunday on the 5200 block of Stewart Avenue, less than one-third of a mile from where Horn was attacked.

Whitehead was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

This is the 14th homicide of the year investigated by Metro and the 17th homicide in Clark County.

