Coroner IDs man fatally shot Tuesday inside Las Vegas apartment

The man shot and killed inside a southwest valley apartment Tuesday night has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Joshua Deshawn Lee, 20, whose city of residence is not listed, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner.

Las Vegas police said officers were working a routine call at The Covington at Coronado Ranch, 7800 S. Rainbow Blvd., Tuesday when they heard three gunshots from a different building in the complex about 8:20 p.m.

Officers searched the area and were approached by a man who told them a shooting had occurred in an apartment. The man, Michael Gardenhire, was identified as Lee’s father.

Gardenhire led police to the apartment, where they found Lee, who died at the scene. Gardenhire, 49, was arrested on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, and he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

