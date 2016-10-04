Coroner IDs victim who called police after being shot in Henderson

The man who died Monday after he crashed his car while calling dispatchers to report he was shot has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Christopher G. Stewart, 49, of Henderson was on the line with dispatchers just before 4 a.m. when he crashed his vehicle into a light pole near Anthem Parkway and Bicentennial Parkway, Henderson police said in a statement.

Stewart was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, where he died. His cause and manner of death are pending, according to the coroner’s office.

Stewart might have been at The Bar, at 11624 Bermuda Road, until 3:45 a.m., the statement said. He was shot while he was in the car, Henderson police spokeswoman Michelle French said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in determining where the man’s vehicle was between 3:45 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.