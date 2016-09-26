Coroner’s office identifies man shot to death in parking lot Sunday

The man shot to death in a parking lot Sunday morning has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Ezekiel F. Davis, 27, died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the coroner’s office said; his death was ruled a homicide.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded at 6:20 a.m., to the parking lot of a business in the 4200 block of South Decatur Boulevard to investigate a reported shooting.

Arriving officers found Davis lying in the lot, in front of a clothing store, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Metro said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Davis appeared to have been in a physical fight with one or more people before he was shot, Metro said. No suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

In the statement, Metro said Davis “had been inside of an unlicensed after-hours club that was in a back room of the clothing store.” Metro said a search warrant was issued to search the business but offered no further details.

Metro said this was the 123rd homicide in its jurisdiction in 2016. Later Sunday, another man was fatally shot in a Starbucks, police said.

Police said anyone with information on the shooting can call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Christian Bertolaccini at cbertolaccini@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0381. Follow @bertolaccinic on Twitter.