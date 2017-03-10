Dead woman found in Arts District house

Homicide detectives are investigating a body found in the Arts District Thursday night.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a house at 913 S. 3rd St. about 8:50 p.m. for an unknown problem, Lt. Carlos Hank said.

Officers found a dead woman in the residence near East Charleston and South Las Vegas boulevards. It was updated to a homicide investigation about 9 p.m.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased once family has been notified.

This is the 33rd homicide investigated in Clark County and the 29th investigated by Metro in 2017.

No further information was immediately available.

