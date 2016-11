A roadside death in Golden Valley, Arizona, is being treated as a homicide.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s office has identified the victim as Alonzo Jesus Legarreta, 53, of Golden Valley.

Legarreta’s body was found Oct. 24 along Hermit Drive near Ligurta Road. The medical examiner concluded Legarreta died of blunt-force trauma, with injuries consistent with having been struck by a vehicle.