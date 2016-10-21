Defense says no mistrial needed for Elko trial streaming mistake

ELKO — A defense lawyer says he doesn’t think a mistrial is needed after live proceedings of an Elko murder trial were mistakenly posted online from the Elko County Commission chambers.

Eduardo Estrada-Puentes’ attorney, Sherburne Macfarlan, said Thursday that court proceedings are public anyway.

The Elko Daily Free Press reported that Macfarlan made his comments with the jury outside the room after District Attorney Tyler Ingram told Elko District Court Judge Al Kacin the trial had been automatically streamed Wednesday afternoon when the County Commission usually meets.

Estrada-Puentes has pleaded not guilty in the 2011 death of his estranged wife, Stephanie Gonzalez.

His trial was moved to the commission chambers due to public interest and the number of jurors needed for the case.