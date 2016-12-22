Posted Updated 

Erich Nowsch gets 14 to life for gunning down Tammy Meyers in Las Vegas

Erich Nowsch, left, and Derrick Andrews, right, the gunman and getaway driver who pleaded guilty in the slaying of Tammy Meyers, listen to the judge at a sentencing hearing on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By DAVID FERRARA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A 21-year-old man who pleaded guilty to gunning down a mother of four in front of her Las Vegas home was ordered to serve 14 years to life in prison Thursday.

Family and friends of Tammy Meyers wept from the courtroom gallery as they watched her killer, Erich Nowsch, tell a judge he was “not ready” to be sentenced.

District Judge Michael Villani denied Nowsch’s request, saying the slaying stemmed from “one of the worst chain of events this community has seen.”

Nowsch’s getaway driver, 28-year-old Derrick Andrews, was sentenced to 5 to 15 years behind bars.

A sobbing and shackled Nowsch was lead out of the courtroom, with Andrews, also in chains, following silently behind.

Prosecutors said Andrews was behind the wheel of a silver 2000 Audi A6 from which Nowsch fired 24 shots, striking Meyers, a mother of four, in the head on Feb. 12, 2015, while she stood in the cul-de-sac in front of her northwest valley home. She died two days later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

