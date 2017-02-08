Father arrested after 3-month-old son suffered significant injuries, died

A father was arrested after his 3-month-old son suffered significant injuries and died Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Police Department responded at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday to reports of an unresponsive child on the 5200 block of Nellis Oasis Lane.

The Clark County coroner identified the baby as Gage Doucet of Las Vegas. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

An investigation by Metro’s abuse and neglect section determined that Gage had significant injuries to his head and body. The injuries were the result of abusive trauma committed by the child’s father, Keshawn Doucet, 22, police said.

Doucet was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on one charge of open murder and two charges of child abuse and neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm, jail records show.

Metro would like to remind everyone that there are many ways to report possible child abuse and neglect. Professionals and concerned citizens can call or make online reports with Metro or the following agencies to share information:

Clark County Child Protective Services – 702-399-0081

Nevada Division of Child & Family Services – 800-992-5757

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.