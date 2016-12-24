Fight in North Las Vegas turns deadly; man dies from stab wound, 3 others injured

One person is dead after a fight broke out during a party in North Las Vegas early Saturday morning.

Three other people were injured, according to North Las Vegas public information officer Ann Cavarrici.

The victim, an adult man whose age was not known, died from a stab wound, and the other three adult men suffered injuries that are not life threatening, she said.

North Las Vegas police enlisted the help of a SWAT team to clear out the house at the 2800 block of North Daley Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Civic Center Drive.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses to help determine what happened and to identify a suspect.

The department tweeted about the homicide just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.