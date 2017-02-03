Henderson police detail drug allegations against psychologist charged in wife’s murder

Boulder City psychologist Gregory “Brent” Dennis, an admitted drug abuser, regularly obtained prescription painkillers from his own patients in the months before and after his wife’s 2015 death, a police report alleges.

Dennis, 54, who runs a Boulder City mental health clinic, was arrested by Henderson police Thursday on a murder charge in the Jan. 3, 2015, death of his wife, attorney Susan Winters. He is being held without bail.

In a 27-page declaration of arrest obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Henderson Detective Ryan Adams said cellphone records show a pattern of calls and text messages between Dennis and his patients that support evidence the psychologist was trying to obtain prescription drugs.

“While the content of the calls has yet to be established, I was able to identify several patients of Dennis who were providing him prescription medications over a lengthy period of time,” Adams wrote.

Many of the patients had obtained prescriptions from a nurse practitioner who worked at Dennis’ clinic, Adams said.

Phone records show the nurse kept in regular contact with Dennis in the year leading up to his wife’s death and prescribed painkillers for the psychologist’s patients 128 times during that period, according to the declaration of arrest. The communications stopped after Winters died.

Based mainly on information provided by Dennis, the Clark County coroner’s office concluded two years ago that Winters, 48, killed herself by consuming a lethal combination of prescription painkillers and antifreeze at the Henderson home she shared with Dennis and the couple’s two daughters. But the coroner is reviewing new evidence.

Adams said in his report that the nurse practitioner may have “knowingly or unwittingly” been the source of the painkillers found in Winters’ body.

The detective alleged that Dennis originally lied to police about his wife’s death and had a financial motive to kill her.

Dennis, who had been dealing with a cocaine addiction that was draining his finances, inherited roughly $2 million from his wife, including a $1 million life insurance policy, Adams wrote.

Prior to her death, Winters had threatened to expose the addiction and take away his professional livelihood, Adams added.

“In the months leading up to Winters’ death, Winters discovered that Dennis was a cocaine addict and suspected Dennis of being a homosexual because he was uninterested in sexual encounters with Winters,” Adams said. “Winters began research into how to deal with a cocaine addicted husband.”

Months after her death, lawyers for her parents, Avis and Danny Winters, filed a complaint against Dennis with the Nevada Board of Psychology based on his drug use and alleged role in their daughter’s death.

The board dismissed the complaint, citing a lack of supporting facts.

The Review-Journal reported in October that the parents filed a second complaint against Dennis with the board after Dennis admitted in a civil deposition that he bought drugs from a street dealer and sought treatment for substance abuse.

As of Friday, with Dennis sitting in jail, the psychology board’s website lists no disciplinary action against him. The board’s offices were closed Friday and no one was available for comment.

In September, Review-Journal stories raised questions about whether Winters killed herself, disclosing that the district attorney’s office had informed Dennis that he was a target of a county grand jury investigation into his wife’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

