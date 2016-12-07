Henderson police serve search warrants in investigation of Susan Winters’ death

Henderson police conducted a raid Wednesday in the criminal investigation into the 2015 death of attorney Susan Winters.

Police simultaneously served search warrants at 7 a.m. at the Henderson home and Boulder City mental health clinic of Winters’ husband, Gregory “Brent” Dennis, sources said. They also sought items from two law firms representing him in civil litigation stemming from his wife’s death, sources said.

Homicide detectives were looking for computers and other electronic equipment, the sources said.

The Clark County coroner’s office concluded that Winters, 48, killed herself by consuming a lethal combination of prescription painkillers and antifreeze at the Henderson home she shared with her husband and their two daughters.

But a lawsuit filed by Winters’ family blames Dennis for her demise.

A Sept. 15 Las Vegas Review-Journal story raised questions about whether Winters killed herself.

It disclosed that Dennis had been informed by the Clark County district attorney’s office that he is a target of a grand jury investigation into his wife’s death.

The criminal investigation is the result of efforts by Avis and Danny Winters, who refused to believe that their daughter took her own life. The wealthy Oklahoma couple hired attorney Anthony Sgro and his law partner, former District Attorney David Roger, to delve into Dennis’ role in their daughter’s death.

Dennis has denied killing his wife and has pointed to her suicidal tendencies in his sworn deposition.

A hearing in the civil case was set for 10 a.m. today to discuss a number of issues, including halting the case pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564. Follow @JGermanRJ on Twitter