Homicide detectives investigating body found in northeast Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a body found Monday morning in the northeast valley.

The body of a woman was found just before 9:50 a.m. near North Lamb and Stewart avenues.

Homicide detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department were called out because the victim was in her early 20s, Metro Lt. Steve Summers said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

