One person was killed in a stabbing in the southeast valley early Tuesday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the incident, which occurred on the 5900 block of Whitney Avenue about midnight, Lt. David Gordon said.

Police had taped off the Boulder Highway entrance to Whitney, near East Tropicana Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

