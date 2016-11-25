Idaho murder suspect arrested in Pahrump

An Idaho homicide suspect was arrested Friday in Pahrump, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was notified by investigators in Idaho Falls that Jeremy James White, a 39-year-old Idaho Falls suspect in an Idaho murder case, was possibly visiting family members in Pahrump, sheriff’s office spokesman David Boruchowitz said.

The sheriff’s office assisted Idaho authorities and located White after patrol deputies conducted a felony traffic stop in the area of Mount Charleston and Red Butte.

White was taken into custody and booked into the Nye County Detention Center on a second degree homicide warrant of arrest, out of state. White is expected to be extradited to Idaho, Boruchowitz said.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this case is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 775-751-7000.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.