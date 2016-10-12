Inmate charged in Saturday jail death also charged in recent attack on different inmate

The Clark County Detention Center inmate charged in connection with the fatal beating and strangulation of his cellmate Saturday also tried to strangle an inmate in September, records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal show.

Franklin Sharp, 33, was linked to the attack on Jeremy Bowling, 25, because he and Bowling were locked in a cell together at the time. The two had been sharing the cell for about a week, according to an arrest report.

It is unclear when the attack occurred, but a guard doing a 5:30 p.m. walk-through at the detention center Saturday noticed that Sharp was the only inmate visible through the cell door’s small window.

The guard asked Sharp, who was washing his hands, to step back, then walked in the cell.

Near the foot of the door, the guard found Bowling lying in a pool of blood.

“He would not let me look out the window,” Sharp told the guard, according to the report. Bowling was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 15 minutes later.

The arrest report details evidence of a violent beating. Blood spatter patterns suggested Bowling’s head had been repeatedly slammed into a pool of his own blood.

Sharp had a few minor hand injuries and dried blood spatter on his legs.

About a month earlier, a guard caught Sharp trying to strangle another inmate, Joseph Barrese, with a bed sheet, according to another report. The guard could hear Sharp saying, “Die (expletive),” while squeezing the cloth around Barrese’s neck. A jail camera recorded the incident.

Barrese had reddening around his neck and said he could not breathe during the incident. He told guards he did not know why Sharp attacked him.

Sharp was charged with battery by prisoner and battery by strangulation while still in custody.

It is unclear why Sharp and Bowling, the inmate killed, were in the same quarters after the first attack.

Aside from the car theft charge that landed Bowling in jail, Bowling had no local criminal history. The coroner said he was from Shelbyville, Kentucky, and court records show a sentencing for his case was scheduled for Thursday.

Neither the Metropolitan Police Department nor jail officials have said whether Sharp suffered any consequences after the first choking incident, or whether precautions were in place regarding Sharp’s jail housing.

Sharp had been in jail since June, when he was arrested in connection with an attempted robbery. During the incident, a man was robbed while waiting at a bus stop. The robber threw the man’s phone on the ground, pulled out a knife and told the man to “beg for his life,” according to Sharp’s arrest report.

The victim was not stabbed during the incident but was “extremely shaken up,” according to the report.

Sharp did not admit to the robbery but told police he had been transient since being released from prison in 2011, the report reads. He was charged in June with attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Since the Saturday homicide, police have not said where Sharp is currently being housed in the jail, though records indicate he remains at the detention center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.