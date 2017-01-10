Inmate found dead in his cell at Ely State Prison

An Ely State Prison inmate died Tuesday morning, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Inmate Joe Nathan Scott, 38, who was housed alone, was discovered unresponsive in his cell around 8 a.m. at the maximum-security penitentiary in Ely.

Medical staff responded and immediately began resuscitation measures, but were unable to revive him, corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said.

Scott was committed from Washoe County on May 1, 2013, and was serving 18 years to life for second-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon.

The White Pine County Sheriff Office coroner responded and an autopsy is being scheduled. Next of kin have been notified.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.