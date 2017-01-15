Las Vegas band, friends show support for slain musician

Saida Maldonado’s son Jared Medina was cut down by a bullet earlier this month. But she said he’ll live on through his music and his lyrics.

Medina, 24, was the drummer for The Offcolor, a Las Vegas Valley band. On Jan. 6, the day after police found Medina shot on a sidewalk on the 1200 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, the band honored him by performing a private show in downtown Las Vegas.

The Offcolor, which includes Medina’s younger sister, Saivi Lara, raised more than $1,000 in less than three hours for Medina’s funeral costs. The band will reunite in March for another memorial show.

Maldonado said she is amazed by the support and love her family received from Medina’s band members.

“If he could see us now, he would be so happy to see all his friends doing this for him,” Maldonado said.

Maldonado struggled to express the pain of losing her son.

“For me, it’s a different kind of pain,” she said. “I’m going to miss him my whole life.”

Medina was barely 21 when his daughter, who was in the audience for the Jan. 6 show, was born. But Maldonado said he did his best to be a good parent.

“He was excited to be a father,” she said. “Whenever he had money, it would go to her. … She hasn’t realized yet he’s gone. It’s going to be sad watching her grow up without him.”

Saida Maldonado said her son’s siblings, Justin Medina, 26, and Lara, 21, and are outraged by their brother’s killing.

“My kids are angry. They’ve been crying a lot,” Maldonado said. “The three of them were so close.”

Police have not identified suspects in Medina’s slaying. But Maldonado said she hopes they’re found and brought to justice.

“I just want them to find who did it, so they don’t do it again,” she said. “So that no one else should bury their kid.”

Maldonado has set up a GoFundMe to assist in Medina’s funeral costs.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.